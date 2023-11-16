EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of EPAM Systems worth $26,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,450,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $253.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.17. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.42.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

