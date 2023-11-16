Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,116,000 after purchasing an additional 886,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Articles

