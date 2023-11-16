Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.67.
Several brokerages have commented on ESTA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 21st.
Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $79.88.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
