Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several brokerages have commented on ESTA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JW Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,389,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,840,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,482,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,731,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,997,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

