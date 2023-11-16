Eugenie Levin Sells 39,076 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $322,377.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 272,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,687.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $228,901.68.
- On Tuesday, October 3rd, Eugenie Levin sold 960 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $7,737.60.
Semrush Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of SEMR stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 1.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Semrush
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Semrush by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 76,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Semrush by 4.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Semrush by 25.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Semrush by 23.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.
About Semrush
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
