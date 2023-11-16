Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 798.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

