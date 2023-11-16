Financial Comparison: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BrainsWay has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrainsWay and OrthoPediatrics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $27.18 million 2.74 -$13.35 million ($0.39) -11.49 OrthoPediatrics $122.29 million 5.88 $1.26 million ($0.98) -31.43

Analyst Ratings

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrainsWay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BrainsWay and OrthoPediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 3 0 3.00 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 5 0 3.00

BrainsWay currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.81%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus target price of $46.80, suggesting a potential upside of 51.92%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -50.67% -29.12% -20.52% OrthoPediatrics -15.57% -5.58% -4.88%

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats BrainsWay on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

