Financial Survey: Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) vs. Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Free Report) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Financial and Metro Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Metro Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00

Community Financial presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.11%. Given Community Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Financial is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Financial $82.52 million 1.86 $28.32 million $5.20 5.21 Metro Bank $845.12 million 0.28 -$89.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares Community Financial and Metro Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Community Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metro Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Community Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Community Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Community Financial has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Financial and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Financial 29.65% 15.94% 1.26% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Community Financial beats Metro Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Financial



The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans. It also provides safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

About Metro Bank



Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and fixed term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes. In addition, it offers private banking products and services, such as private bank, savings, foreign currency, and money management accounts; mortgages; credit cards; and partnership loans. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

