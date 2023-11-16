Financial Survey: HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG)

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 8.36% 25.25% 2.63% Everest Group 15.57% 21.85% 5.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HCI Group and Everest Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $499.56 million 1.37 -$58.51 million $4.34 18.32 Everest Group $12.06 billion 1.40 $597.00 million $53.86 7.24

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. Everest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

65.8% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of HCI Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. HCI Group pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Group pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for HCI Group and Everest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Everest Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

HCI Group presently has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.16%. Everest Group has a consensus target price of $456.57, suggesting a potential upside of 17.06%. Given Everest Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Group is more favorable than HCI Group.

Volatility and Risk

HCI Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Group beats HCI Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

