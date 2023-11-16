Financial Survey: Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) versus Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) and Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marriott International and Whitbread’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International $20.77 billion 2.84 $2.36 billion $9.44 21.31 Whitbread N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Whitbread.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

58.8% of Marriott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Marriott International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marriott International and Whitbread’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International 12.35% -5,862.15% 10.37% Whitbread N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marriott International and Whitbread, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International 1 8 6 0 2.33 Whitbread 1 0 1 0 2.00

Marriott International currently has a consensus price target of $213.93, indicating a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Marriott International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marriott International is more favorable than Whitbread.

Summary

Marriott International beats Whitbread on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Four Points, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Marriott Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Protea Hotels, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element Hotels, and Moxy Hotels brand names. It operates properties under 30 brand names in 138 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom. Whitbread plc was founded in 1742 and is headquartered in Dunstable, the United Kingdom.

