First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FAF

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FAF opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 76.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.