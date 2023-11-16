First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 30.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $25.74 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,683,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,215,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,327,098.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,447. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

