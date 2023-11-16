Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.56.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.