Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

