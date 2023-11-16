Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,208 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -428.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King raised their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

