Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,291 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $578.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $481.99 and a 12 month high of $590.58.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,157,220. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

