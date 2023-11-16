Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,481 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MYGN. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,432,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,748,000 after purchasing an additional 783,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 190.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 873,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 572,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

