Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,017 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Ryerson worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 621,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth about $20,697,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 1,511.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 461,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. StockNews.com raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,459.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,716.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,409 in the last three months. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryerson Stock Performance

NYSE RYI opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 27.24%.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

