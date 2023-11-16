Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,675 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $304,617,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 4.0 %

CDMO opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.33 million, a PE ratio of -131.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 20,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $39,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.