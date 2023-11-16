Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Vicor worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vicor by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $107.84 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICR

About Vicor

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.