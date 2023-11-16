Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NUHY opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

About Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

