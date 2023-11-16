Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV opened at $451.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $349.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

