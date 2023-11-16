Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after acquiring an additional 483,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,407 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SIX stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

