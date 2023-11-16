Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 41.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

WOR stock opened at $65.45 on Thursday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

