Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,896,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 30,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.26%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

