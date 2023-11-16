Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,023 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 62.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 33.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $102,836.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,983.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDFS. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PDFS opened at $30.79 on Thursday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

