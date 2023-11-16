Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,953 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 507,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 298,237 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 24,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,934,731.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 211,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $11,730,490.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,695,052 shares in the company, valued at $149,656,237.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 24,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,934,731.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,279 shares of company stock valued at $31,146,490. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

