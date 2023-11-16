Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $213.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.54 and its 200 day moving average is $225.63. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $248.80.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essex Property Trust

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.