Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,192 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,112,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.53 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Argus upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

