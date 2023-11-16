Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,955 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $40.50 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

