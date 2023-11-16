Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after buying an additional 529,394 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,985,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

