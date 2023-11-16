Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 138,966 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,966 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.11 million, a PE ratio of -330.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

