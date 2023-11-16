Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,963 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.