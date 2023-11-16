Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CLB opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $904.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

