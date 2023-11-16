Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,444 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DASTY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dassault Systèmes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08. Dassault Systèmes SE has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $46.53.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

