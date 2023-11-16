Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.1% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.67.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 23,388 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $986,973.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

