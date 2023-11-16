FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $2.66 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTCI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of FTC Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FTC Solar

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 213,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $100,124.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 213,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $100,124.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,440,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,886,445.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 302,030 shares of company stock worth $225,234 and have sold 540,000 shares worth $956,500. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 16.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 32.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 43.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Stock Up 4.9 %

FTCI opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.14. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.