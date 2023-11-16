Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.40.
Gamida Cell Price Performance
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gamida Cell
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,965,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465,865 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gamida Cell by 698.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gamida Cell Company Profile
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
