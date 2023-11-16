GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Benchmark

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GENK. Roth Mkm started coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

GENK stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENK. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,987,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

