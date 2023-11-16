Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $114.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average of $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

