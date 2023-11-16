Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after purchasing an additional 523,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,058,000 after purchasing an additional 287,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,549,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,163,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,564,000 after acquiring an additional 264,889 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.