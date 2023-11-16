Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.