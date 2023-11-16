Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 103.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter worth $292,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB opened at $18.20 on Thursday. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

