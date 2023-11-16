Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,107 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $239,625,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.84.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $130.46 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

