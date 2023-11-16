Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,638,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.