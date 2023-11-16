Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $139.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 1.1 %

GNRC opened at $110.78 on Friday. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Generac will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

