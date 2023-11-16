Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Genie Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Genie Energy stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $679.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genie Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Genie Energy news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 6,500 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

