Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $116.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,000,295.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,668.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,093 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Globe Life by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Globe Life by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,689,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

