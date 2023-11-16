Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.10. Golconda Gold shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 15,832 shares traded.

Golconda Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Golconda Gold (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Golconda Gold had a negative net margin of 39.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of C$3.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Golconda Gold Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

