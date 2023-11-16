Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.50

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.22 ($0.13), with a volume of 6554235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.12).

Greatland Gold Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £537.10 million, a P/E ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.21.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at Greatland Gold

In other news, insider Clive Latcham sold 2,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £143,500 ($176,224.98). Corporate insiders own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship asset is the Havieron deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Greatland Gold plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.